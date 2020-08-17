146th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,694,614

47,310

Recovered

1,968,175

50,099

Deaths

51,059

762

Maharashtra60435842851420265 Tamil Nadu3439452839375886 Andhra Pradesh2966092091002732 Karnataka2269661414913956 Uttar Pradesh1582161048082515 Delhi1533671383014214 West Bengal119578897032473 Bihar10661876706542 Telangana9225570132703 Gujarat79816626792800 Assam7966856735197 Odisha6229443780406 Rajasthan6198946652886 Haryana4804040610550 Madhya Pradesh46385350251128 Kerala4614030025170 Punjab3269520180862 Jammu and Kashmir2889221296548 Jharkhand2406715348255 Chhatisgarh1599310598148 Uttarakhand124938485158 Goa119948058111 Puducherry80294627114 Tripura7219528659 Manipur4687273417 Himachal Pradesh4174283418 Nagaland345515307 Arunachal Pradesh274118935 Chandigarh2216118330 Meghalaya14206796 Sikkim11877011 Mizoram7893720
Entertainment Music 17 Aug 2020 Pandit Jasraj no mor ...
Entertainment, Music

Pandit Jasraj no more

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 17, 2020, 7:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2020, 7:30 pm IST
Jasraj started off as a tabla accompanist with his brother Pandit Pratap Narayan
Pandit Jasraj (Twitter image)
 Pandit Jasraj (Twitter image)

Pandit Jasraj, Indian classical vocalist is no more. He passed away on Monday. He was 90.

His career spanned 80 years, Pandit Jasraj was a recipient of awards like Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Jasraj started off as a tabla accompanist with his brother Pandit Pratap Narayan.

 

The  Indian classical vocalist died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said.

One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj leaves behind a storied legacy spanning almost eight decades.

Bapuji is no more, his daughter Durga, also a musician, told PTI over phone from Mumbai. She was inconsolable and could not speak any more.

Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country.

 

With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA, a statement issued by his family said here.

May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Pandit Jasraj ji's family, and the students of Mewati Gharana," it said.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Pandit Jasraj. He took to twitter to offer his condolences.

...
Tags: pandit jasraj


Latest From Entertainment

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor meet director Bhansali

Salman Khan

Salman Khan to do franchise films first?

While the tributes for the cricketer poured in from everywhere, Ranveer Singh was among the hardest hit from the announcement

Ranveer’s adieu to his hero Dhoni

The glimpses from the party saw the couple enjoying their joyous time

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's double bonanza



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

Supremes’ original member Barbara Martin passes away

Barbara Martin (Twitter)

A milestone for music composer Sam

Sam C.S

Super Singer!

Srinidhi.S.

Singing for a world free of Corona

Yuvan Shankar Raja

Divya Khosla lashes out at Sonu Nigam

Divya Khosla Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham