 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: South Africa set to close borders
 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus updates from India: Virus cases climb to 110
 
Entertainment Music 16 Mar 2020 Thousands dare Virus ...
Entertainment, Music

Thousands dare Virus to jam at Mexico music festval

AP
Published Mar 16, 2020, 10:43 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2020, 10:43 am IST
Some acts backed out, but tens of thousands of music fans flocked on saturday to the first day of the festival
Thousands cheer the Vive Latino festival in Mexico City, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 (AP)
 Thousands cheer the Vive Latino festival in Mexico City, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 (AP)

Mexico: While the coronavirus pandemic has led authorities around the globe to cancel concerts and sporting events, and even shut down daily activities in some places, Mexico City is going ahead with Vive Latino  one of the most important music festivals in the country.                                 

Some acts backed out, but tens of thousands of music fans flocked on saturday to the first day of the festival, which still expected Guns N’ Roses, Carlos Vives and Zoe to be among its headliners.

 

Organizers said more than 70,000 tickets had been sold for each of the festival’s two days.            

 Concerns about the new COVID-19 illness were evident, though. At the entrance, the usual security checks for such events had a new filter, each person entering was checked for fever and a strong smell of antibacterial gel permeated in the air.

But once past that, the dynamics of the festival were not much changed. People walked excitedly toward the various stages and crowded together for the performances.

But once past that, the dynamics of the festival were not much changed. People walked excitedly toward the various stages and crowded together for the performances.

Karina and Saúl, who did not give their last name, were at Vive Latino, but they were not convinced about the wisdom of doing so.

They said they came only because there were no refunds for the tickets that cost them 5,000 pesos ($228) for the two days of the festival. They tried to sell their tickets but weren’t offered enough.

...
Tags: mexico city, coronavirus pandemic, guns n roses, mexico music festival


Latest From Entertainment

A sole spectator watches a film in a movie theatre in Budapest, Hungary, on thursday, March 12, 2020(AP)

North America box office sees lowest turnout in two decades

Actor Chiranjeevi (Twitter)

Chiranjeevi's Acharya shoot stopped over coronavirus

Pharrell Williams, Singer (Twitter)

Pharrell Williams 'Something in the Water Festival' cancelled amid COVID-19 outbreak

Representational image (Twitter)

No Sunday darshan for Amitabh Bachchan fans at Jalsa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

Pharrell Williams 'Something in the Water Festival' cancelled amid COVID-19 outbreak

Pharrell Williams, Singer (Twitter)

Jonas Brothers cancel Las Vegas residency amid coronavirus concerns

The Jonas Brothers (Twitter)

Miley Cyrus cancels her Bushfire Aid show in Australia due to coronavirus

Miley Cyrus (Twitter)

Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal messages flood singer's timeline

Shrey Ghoshal (Twitter)

Madonna France concert cancelled over coronavirus

Pop singer Madonna (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham