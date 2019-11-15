Entertainment Music 15 Nov 2019 Shekhar Ravjiani rec ...
Entertainment, Music

Shekhar Ravjiani receives Rs 1672 bill for 3 eggs at 5-star hotel; see pic

ANI
Published Nov 15, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Twitterati reminisced the moments when they had to pay for something that broke their banks.
Shekhar Ravjiani. (Photo: Instagram)
Ahmedabad: After Bollywood actor Rahul Bose shared about his unexpected experience of paying Rs 442 for two bananas at a plush five-star hotel in Chandigarh in July this year, now music composer Shekhar Ravjiani seems to be in a similar situation.

Posting the bill on Twitter, Shekhar narrated that he was "exorbitantly" charged Rs 1672 for just three eggs at a 5-star hotel Hyatt Regency here on Thursday. "Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites??? That was an Eggxorbitant meal," tweeted Shekhar Ravjiani.

 

In July, actor Rahul Bose shared a clip on Twitter narrating an unexpected experience of paying Rs 442 for two bananas at a plush five-star hotel in Chandigarh. The actor's call for some healthy snack took Twitter by storm and netizens couldn't hold themselves back from sharing their own 'Rahul Bose moments'.

Twitterati reminisced the moments when they had to pay for something that broke their banks. Soon after, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the hotel by the Excise and Taxation Department for over-charging from the actor.

...
Tags: shekhar ravjiani, 5 star hotel, hyatt regency, boiled eggs, shekhar ravjiani songs, ahmedabad
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


