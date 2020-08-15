144th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,527,994

61,252

Recovered

1,809,702

54,974

Deaths

49,161

835

Maharashtra57273440144219427 Tamil Nadu3262452670155514 Andhra Pradesh2730851807032475 Karnataka2111081281823718 Delhi1506521351084178 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana9025966196684 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Entertainment Music 15 Aug 2020 SP Balasubrahmanyam ...
Entertainment, Music

SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support but is stable: Hospital

PTI
Published Aug 15, 2020, 5:35 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2020, 5:35 pm IST
On August 5, the singer had posted a video on his Facebook page, informing his fans and followers that he has tested positive for COVID-19
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.
 Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Chennai: Renowned playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support and stable, a private hospital treating him said here on Saturday.

"Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit. He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters," Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director Medical Services of MGM Healthcare said in a statement.

 

On August 5, the singer had posted a video on his Facebook page, informing his fans and followers that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was doing well.

In the video, he had said that he was receiving treatment at a Chennai-based private hospital and that he has quarantined himself.

...
Tags: sp balasubrahmanyam, coronavirus in tamil nadu, coronavirus treatment
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Entertainment

A picture of SPB in hospital that has gone viral

SP Balasubrahmanyam much better now, will recover soon: SPB family statement

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann welcomes Supreme Court's verdict

John Abraham is giving his producer Anand Pandit a hard time in finding the right script

After a hatrick hit, John Abraham looks for the next blockbuster

Kareena will now have to complete her shoot at the earliest

Kareena's pregnancy sets off reworking of film schedules



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

SP Balasubrahmanyam much better now, will recover soon: SPB family statement

A picture of SPB in hospital that has gone viral

Singing for a world free of Corona

Yuvan Shankar Raja

East meets west and south in music

The Malcolm Project

Time to stay home, says Shania Twain on canceling Vegas show

Shania Twain (Twiter)

Ananya Birla's crooning glory

Ananya Birla
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham