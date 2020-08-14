SP Balasubrahmanyam much better now, will recover soon: SPB family statement

After a medical bulletin on the health of the legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam issued by the hospital in Chennai where he was being treated for Covid-19 said he was in a critical condition, caused concern among his fans and followers, the singer’s family on Friday evening announced that the singer was in a much better shape than he was earlier in the day.

Balasubrahmanyam’s son, SP Charan, and sister SP Vasantha, said that the famous singer was seriously unwell earlier on Friday but had recovered by evening. Charan told media in Chennai that his father’s condition had improved and that he was doing much better under the care of the doctors. There is no cause for concern and he will get better, Charan said.

Meanwhile, Balasubrahmanyam’s sister SP Vasantha said her brother’s will power was strong and with the prayers of all his well-wishers and God’s grace, he will fully recover soon and will come back home safe and sound.

The news of the sudden deterioration of health one of the India’s greatest playback singers was earlier announced in the afternoon by the hospital in Chennai where the singer had admitted himself on August 5.

The hospital said “There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam,” and that in a late night development, on August 13, his condition deteriorated. Based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the intensive care unit, “adding that Balasubrahmanyam was “on life support” that his condition was critical.