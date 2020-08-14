142nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,416,169

61,252

Recovered

1,712,913

54,974

Deaths

47,325

835

Maharashtra54831338184318650 Tamil Nadu3145202563135278 Andhra Pradesh2641421709242378 Karnataka1964941126333511 Delhi1494601343184167 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana8647563074665 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Entertainment Music 14 Aug 2020 SP Balasubrahmanyam ...
Entertainment, Music

SP Balasubrahmanyam much better now, will recover soon: SPB family statement

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 14, 2020, 10:43 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2020, 10:45 pm IST
Balasubrahmanyam’s son, SP Charan, and sister SP Vasantha, said that the famous singer had recovered by evening
A picture of SPB in hospital that has gone viral
 A picture of SPB in hospital that has gone viral

After a medical bulletin on the health of the legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam issued by the hospital in Chennai where he was being treated for Covid-19 said he was in a critical condition, caused concern among his fans and followers, the singer’s family on Friday evening announced that the singer was in a much better shape than he was earlier in the day.

Balasubrahmanyam’s son, SP Charan, and sister SP Vasantha, said that the famous singer was seriously unwell earlier on Friday but had recovered by evening. Charan told media in Chennai that his father’s condition had improved and that he was doing much better under the care of the doctors. There is no cause for concern and he will get better, Charan said.

 

Meanwhile, Balasubrahmanyam’s sister SP Vasantha said her brother’s will power was strong and with the prayers of all his well-wishers and God’s grace, he will fully recover soon and will come back home safe and sound.

The news of the sudden deterioration of health one of the India’s greatest playback singers was earlier announced in the afternoon by the hospital in Chennai where the singer had admitted himself on August 5.

The hospital said “There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam,” and that in a late night development, on August 13, his condition deteriorated. Based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the intensive care unit, “adding that Balasubrahmanyam was “on life support” that his condition was critical.

 

...
Tags: sp balasubrahmanyam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann welcomes Supreme Court's verdict

John Abraham is giving his producer Anand Pandit a hard time in finding the right script

After a hatrick hit, John Abraham looks for the next blockbuster

Kareena will now have to complete her shoot at the earliest

Kareena's pregnancy sets off reworking of film schedules

SP Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam in critical condition



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

Singing for a world free of Corona

Yuvan Shankar Raja

East meets west and south in music

The Malcolm Project

Time to stay home, says Shania Twain on canceling Vegas show

Shania Twain (Twiter)

Ananya Birla's crooning glory

Ananya Birla

Jessica Simpson ended relationship with John Mayer when he called her ‘sexual napalm’

Jessica Simpson said though John Mayer has apologised for the comments, they are still not in touch. (Photo | Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham