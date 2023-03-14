  
Naatu Naatu RRRoars in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 14, 2023, 7:27 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2023, 7:27 am IST
A still of couple dancing on Naatu Naatu song from RRR movie, in one of the Hyderabad pubs (DC)
 A still of couple dancing on Naatu Naatu song from RRR movie, in one of the Hyderabad pubs (DC)

HYDERABAD: The upbeat and exhilarating ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the Ram Charan and Junior NTR starrer ‘RRR’, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, which basked in Oscar glory and swept the globe, has been a rage since the film's release in March across the pubs, clubs, resto-bars, and various private parties in the city.

While the adrenaline rush track, which was shot in Ukraine, received global acclaim, Naatu Naatu has been reinvigorating the mood in the city's most popular watering holes whenever it is played in the ubiquitous pubs and clubs, with partygoers re-enacting Ram Charan-Junior NTR's energetic steps in pairs or larger groups.

The song's popularity has spread across several continents, with people from the US, China, Japan, and many other nations celebrating the song by mimicking the dancing steps and uploading their videos.

According to disc jockeys (DJs), every time the high-energy number is played, there is an extra bustle and hubbub on the dance floor, and people begin tapping their feet and waving their hands.

"This song has become a special request number by the party enthusiasts," said DJ Vinish, a well-known figure in Insomnia, Songs and Spirits, Ten D, and Club Rouge. "As the number is played, those who are sitting get on the floor to dance to the foot-tapping track. After the Oscar tag to the musical number, this will reign the DJ's consoles for many more years,” he remarked.

DJ Thomas, a prominent DJ in West Asia from the city, stated, "This song made every Indian proud, especially those whose strings are tied to music. I perform 'House music,' it will be an honour for me to play this number throughout the Middle East, pubs and clubs."

According to socialite Keerthi Vijender, ‘Naatu Naatu’ is a party staple at all the events she attends because of its upbeat tempo. "Western music dominated the dance floors, but now it is ‘Naatu Naatu’. In all our parties, me and my friends make sure to request that this song be played twice,” said actress Hemalatha Reddy.

The song has always been a favourite of partygoers and night owls, according to Madhan Goud of Raaga restaurant and bar in Medchal, but after the Oscars, they will undoubtedly dance till they crash out.

