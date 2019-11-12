Entertainment Music 12 Nov 2019 Lata Mangeshkar is c ...
Entertainment, Music

Lata Mangeshkar is critical, slowly improving

PTI
Published Nov 12, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
The 90-year-old Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday.
Lata Mangeshkar.
 Lata Mangeshkar.

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here after complaining of breathing difficulty, is still in a "critical" condition but is "slowly improving", hospital sources said.

The 90-year-old Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday where Dr Patit Samdhani is treating her. "She is critical but her condition has slowly improved. She is still in the hospital," a hospital insider told PTI.

 

However, the veteran singer's PR team in a statement on Tuesday said she was "stable". "Her parameters are good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home. (We) request that we give the family the space they deserve at the moment," the statement read.

Mangeshkar has lent her voice for thousands of songs in Hindi, regional and foreign languages. Her last full album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film "Veer Zaara". Mangeshkar recorded her latest song this year - "Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki", which was released on March 30 as a tribute to the Indian Army. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in 2001.

...
Tags: lata mangeshkar, lata mangeshkar health update, lata mangeshkar songs, lata mangeshkar news
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan. (Image Courtesy: Instagram/ therealkareenakapoor)

Photos: Aamir and Kareena party on sets of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Chandigarh

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)

It was hurting me badly: Shweta Tiwari on her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Sitara Ghattamaneni. (Image courtesy: Twitter/ @taran_adarsh)

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara becomes a star; gives voice in 'Frozen 2'

Dostana 2 cast. (Photo: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Dostana 2' shoot cancelled due to Delhi pollution



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It was hurting me badly: Shweta Tiwari on her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)
 

5 best smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the latest in a long line of immensely popular value for money devices of the Redmi Note series.
 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Celebration of Ajay Devgn's 100th film: Kajol, SRK share 'Tanhaji' actor's journey

Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Download now: New WhatsApp privacy feature will safeguard your experience

The Facebook-owned messaging service is now swapping ‘Nobody’ for ‘My Contacts expect’ which gives a user additional control.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

Man sues 'Queen of Pop' Madonna for starting concerts late

Madonna.

Bringing soul back to life

Keshia B.

New Musings for Adnan!

Adnan Sami.

Lady Gaga cancels Las Vegas concert; read why

Lady Gaga.

#MeToo: Shweta Pandit slams Hema Sardesai for defending Anu Malik

Shweta Pandit and Hema Sardesai. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham