Sonu Nigam Paints Hyderabad Sky in Seven Colours

The city of Hyderabad was bathed in a kaleidoscope of colours as the legendary Sonu Nigam took the stage at the Satrangi Re concert, produced by NR Talent & Event Management and conceptualised by BookMyShow. The thematic extravaganza, designed to celebrate the seven colours of love, transformed into a magical evening that will be etched in the memories of the 10,000 music enthusiasts in attendance.





"Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin" and "Kal Ho Naa Ho," alongside indie gems such as "Tu," "Deewana Tera," and "Ab Mujhe Raat Din." The crowd was left spellbound as he belted out beloved Bollywood chartbusters like "Bijuria," "Pardesia," and "Mere Dholna." Padma Shri Sonu Nigam delivered a 3-hour non-stop performance, extending the show by 30 minutes to treat the audience to an unforgettable musical feast. The repertoire included timeless classics likeandalongside indie gems such asandThe crowd was left spellbound as he belted out beloved Bollywood chartbusters likeand

Sonu Nigam said, “After the Satrangi Re debut concert in Mumbai earlier this month, I decided to extend my show by 30 minutes in order to offer audiences more of my music. The music listeners of Hyderabad have a great understanding of and appreciation for good music, hence I went all out in giving them songs across genres and moods. Though I’ve been performing non-stop for the last few days, with concerts of diverse concepts across the US, Canada and India, the love from the audiences is what keeps me refreshed. The moment I took the stage, I knew it would be a magical night. And now, I’ve already started planning something never-seen-before for Satrangi Re in Ahmedabad next month.” Speaking about the evening,said,





The production scale and world-class execution of the event garnered significant attention, with Rabbani Mustafa Khan, Co-founder of NR Talent & Event Management, remarking, "Hyderabad was a dream come true. Sonu ji's 3-hour non-stop performance was a testament to his dedication and commitment to his craft. We're eager to take Satrangi Re to Ahmedabad and make it even bigger and better."

Namrata Gupta Khan, Co-founder of NR Talent & Event Management, added, "The way Hyderabad soaked in the different shades of love at Satrangi Re was truly magical. Sonu ji is a dream to work with, and his versatility is awe-inspiring." Speaking about the performance, Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, added, “The response in Hyderabad has been truly magical. Envisioned as more than a concert, the Satrangi Re India Tour brings to life an immersive, emotional journey through the many shades of love. Seeing an entire arena rise and sing with Sonu Nigam was both humbling and exhilarating; it was a powerful reminder of music’s ability to connect. At BookMyShow, we’re grateful to play a part in bringing such memorable experiences to life for audiences.” The Satrangi Re concert has been making waves on social media, with fans and celebrities alike praising Sonu Nigam's exceptional performance. The next show unfolds in Ahmedabad on December 21, followed by Pune, Kolkata and Delhi.



