Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Entertainment Music 10 Jul 2019 Yo Yo Honey Singh bo ...
Entertainment, Music

Yo Yo Honey Singh booked by Mohali police for vulgarity in 'Makhna' song

ANI
Published Jul 10, 2019, 8:39 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 8:41 am IST
The case was registered at Mataur police station in SAS Nagar district on July 8 by a man named Lakhwinder Kumar.
Yo Yo Honey Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 Yo Yo Honey Singh. (Photo: Instagram)

Mohali: A case has been registered against rapper Honey Singh by Punjab Police for using vulgar lyrics in his song 'Makhna'.

The case was registered at Mataur police station in SAS Nagar district on July 8 by a man named Lakhwinder Kumar under Sections 294 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 67 of Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

 

This comes after the singer faced criticism by the Punjab Women's Commission over the lyrics of 'Makhna'. The women's body had taken strong exception to the lyrics of the song, which they termed "vulgar" and "irreverent towards women".

Chairperson of the Commission Manisha Gulati even wrote a letter to the Punjab government and Director General of Police demanding action against the rapper.

Speaking to ANI earlier this month, Gulati had said, "Honey Singh has used extremely vulgar language in his song. The words used are absolutely irreverent for a woman that's why we want strict action against Honey Singh and Bhushan Kumar (Managing Director of T-Series). We have written a letter to the Punjab government, Director General of Police and home secretary to take action against this song."

This isn't the first time that the rapper is facing criticism over his songs. In the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, some of his songs drew flak for allegedly depicting violence against women and rape in a positive light.

...
Tags: yo yo honey singh, mohali police, vulgarity, makhna song, makhna song lyrics, honey singh controversy, honey singh songs
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut.

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana over spat with reporter

Ashima Narwal

Ashima’s tryst with Bheema

Actor Karthi

Karthi announces Uzhavan Awards

A picture of the actor in ARR’s studio where he is in discussion with the Oscar winner, director Atlee and lyricist Vivek is going viral on social network media.

Vijay croons for ARR for first time



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana over spat with reporter

Kangana Ranaut.
 

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

Bhayli residents protesting in Vadodara. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

NCP general secretary Jitendra Awhad said the BJP-led state government was shameless, and Sawant was trying to protect the contractor who was responsible for the tragedy. (Photo: ANI video screengrab)
 

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above sea-level, the Amarnath shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that is believed to symbolise the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. (Photo: Instagram video screengrab | @itbp_official)
 

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

Tamannaah Bhatia.
 

Apple iPhone 11 processor will absolutely destroy Android’s best

Apple A13 will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance and GPU. (iPhone concept)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

Celebrating South Indie!

Lazie J Band

Relatable riffs

The Sahej Project.

Yo Yo Honey Singh idolises A R Rahman: 'I learned a lot after listening to his music'

A R Rahman and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Dreamy compositions

Ritviz

On the wings of music

Asha Jeevan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham