Entertainment Music 09 Jan 2020 Justin Bieber reveal ...
Entertainment, Music

Justin Bieber reveals he has Lyme disease

AFP
Published Jan 9, 2020, 6:44 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2020, 6:44 am IST
Pop superstar calls out critics who have been saying he looks like he’s on meth
Justin Bieber has revealed he has Lyme disease, which is contracted through a tick bite. (AFP: File Photo)
 Justin Bieber has revealed he has Lyme disease, which is contracted through a tick bite. (AFP: File Photo)

Montreal: Pop superstar Justin Bieber announced Wednesday that he has Lyme disease, which is contracted through a tick bite.

In a post on Instagram, Bieber said in a YouTube documentary that he will address his struggle with the illness. “It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever,” the 25-year-old entertainer wrote in the caption.

 

He called out critics who he says have been unfairly commenting on his looks by saying he looks like he is "on meth."

“They failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through infected ticks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, joint aches and a "bull's-eye" rash that occurs in 70 to 80 percent of infections.

Most people who are treated with antibiotics early fully recover, according to the CDC, though the infection can become severe or prolonged in some cases.

The photo portion of Bieber's post shows a TMZ article reporting that the YouTube documentary is set for a January 27 release.

“You can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!" he wrote on Instagram.

He spent much of last year suffering but undiagnosed, TMZ reported, until doctors figured out what was wrong.

The post's photos include pictures said to have been taken in September 2019 of Bieber appearing to be hooked up to an IV drip.

In subsequent Instagram posts and on his Instagram story later in the day, Bieber thanked his fans for supporting his new song ‘Yummy,’ released last week.

And the Canadian seemed to say he is doing better, posting a meme video of a little girl dancing with the caption, ‘But now this is how I'm feelin’’.

Bieber was discovered by talent scouts as a young teenager after posting videos of himself singing on YouTube and quickly shot to superstardom. He has since won several MTV awards, Billboard Music awards and a Grammy, among others.

...
Tags: justin bieber, lyme disease, justin bieber on meth, justin bieber looks


Latest From Entertainment

Sanjeev Pandey

Sanjeev Pandey will be seen in Abhishek Bachchan's next The Big Bull

Rajinikanth

Thalaiva and younger lot clash at box office

Anil Ravipudi.

‘Jandhyala is my inspiration’

Disha Patani.

Double standard from Disha Patani?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

Without the inclusion of any ports, the next-generation iPhones will feature lesser moving parts and will have improved water-resistance and in the process make space for a bigger battery.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

A musical night

Dr Subramaniam with granddaughter Mahati Subramaniam

Musical Maestro AR Rahman turns 53, receives wishes from fans, friends

AR Rahman.

Earth Songs: India's greenest music fest is here

A varied lineup of artists will perform this year, including Squarepusher, for the first time in India, with an immersive audio-visual experience. Tom Jenkinson is a self taught 'tech wizard', who brings music together with his cinematic vision. Acid Pauli will give his debut performance of German, ethno-centric electronic music.

New Musings for Adnan!

Adnan Sami.

Lata Mangeshkar doing good, says family spokesperson

Lata Mangeshkar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham