Ranu Mondal misbehaves with fan, video goes viral; watch

Mumbai: Internet sensation Ranu Mondal is now again in news but for a wrong reason. Recently, the singer misbehaved with a fan who requested her for a selfie.

A video of the incident has gone viral and Twitterati started trolling the singer for being mean to the fan.

Watch the video here:

In the video, one can see Ranu at a grocery store where a woman accompanied by her daughter tapped on her shoulder from behind. To this gesture from the fan, the singer told the woman, "Dekhiye, aap please, don't touch." While explaining the displeasure, Ranu tapped on the woman's hand and pushed her behind by saying, "Yeh kya hai? Iska matlab kya hai? Yeh, what it means?"

Well, due to this gesture, netizens are pretty much upset as they slammed Ranu Mondal on Twitter.

See here:

Meanwhile, Ranu Mondal used to sing at Railway station in West Bengal. She was spotted singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at the Ranaghat Railway station by a 26-year-old man Atindra Chakraborty.

Impressed with her voice, Atindra posted a video on Facebook which went crazy viral immediately. Later, Himesh Reshammiya noticed her and requested her to record for him. Ranu has sung Teri Meri Kahani, Aadat and Aashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 for Himesh's film 'Happy Hardy and Heer'.