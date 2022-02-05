Entertainment Music 05 Feb 2022 Lata Mangeshkar back ...
Entertainment, Music

Lata Mangeshkar back on ventilator, under aggressive therapy: Doctor

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2022, 9:04 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2022, 9:05 pm IST
The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital
Lata Mangeshkar (PTI).
 Lata Mangeshkar (PTI).

Mumbai: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar is back on the ventilator after her health deteriorated and is undergoing "aggressive therapy", a doctor treating her said on Saturday.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

 

"Lata Mangeshkar didi is in Breach Candy Hospital, in the ICU. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment," Samdani told reporters outside the south Mumbai hospital.

Earlier in the day, he said Mangeshkar's health had worsened.

"She is not doing well. She continues to be in the ICU under treatment and has been put on ventilator again," Samdani told PTI.

On January 29, Samdani had said Mangeshkar was showing signs of marginal improvement and was taken off the ventilator but continued to be under observation in the ICU.

 

In November 2019, Mangeshkar had been admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has sung a host of memorable tracks, including "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya" and "Neela asman so gaya".

 

The singer known as Melody Queen of India has been given the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

...
Tags: lata mangeshkar on ventilator
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Akshay Kumar

Akki’s suicide statement is insensitive

Allu Arjun from 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' enters 100 crore box office club

'Major' also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma. (Photo: Twitter/@AdiviSesh)

Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' to release in theatres on May 27

The makers launched the film in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. (Photo: Twitter/@urstrulyMahesh)

Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde-starrer to go on floors in April



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

Top classical artists to perform in Hyderabad from tomorrow

Pandit Jasraj with his daughter Durga. — DC file photo

Sastry’s melodious, soulful songs tug at the heartstrings

CHEMBOLU SEETHARAMA SASTRY (1955-2021)

Interview | Indian classical music needs boost

Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty said that our governments are obsessed with only financial development rather than giving equal importance to traditional Indian music and cultural heritage. (DC)

Keep advising my daughters to not stress over being compared, says A.R. Rahman

A R Rahman with his daughters, Raheema Rahman and Khatija Rahman. (Photo: Instagram)

A.R. Rahman's daughter Khatija announces engagement

Khatija Rahman(right) and fiance Riyasdeen. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->