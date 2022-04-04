Entertainment Music 04 Apr 2022 India's Ricky K ...
Entertainment, Music

India's Ricky Kej wins his second Grammy award

ANI
Published Apr 4, 2022, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2022, 4:07 pm IST
Bengaluru-based Ricky won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album 'Winds of Samsara' in the Best New Age Album category
Stewart Copeland, left, and Ricky Kej pose in the press room with the award for best new age album for "Divine Tides" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.(AP/PTI)
 Stewart Copeland, left, and Ricky Kej pose in the press room with the award for best new age album for "Divine Tides" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.(AP/PTI)

Las Vegas: It's indeed a proud moment for India as musician Ricky Kej won his second Grammy Award on Sunday.

He bagged the trophy along with Stewart Copeland for 'Devine Tides' in the Best New Age Album category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

 

Sharing the news on Twitter with his followers, Ricky wrote, "Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you."

Congratulating him, a user tweeted, "Congratulations, Ricky. A well-deserved one. Very, very, very happy for you. Here's to many more accolades to you and your team."

"Many congratulations, Ricky. Two Grammys! Here's to more," another one wrote.

 

Bengaluru-based Ricky won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album 'Winds of Samsara' in the Best New Age Album category.

...
Tags: grammys 2022, ricky kej
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Entertainment

Joseph Patel, from left, Questlove, David Dinerstein and Robert Fyvolent, winners of the award for best music film for

Grammys 2022: Joseph Patel's 'Summer of Soul' declared Best Music Film

Om Raut. (By Arrangement)

Prabhas is kind hearted and logical

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna boards Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Akshay Kumar. (By Arrangement)

No one can predict the future of a film: Akshay Kumar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

Grammys 2022: Joseph Patel's 'Summer of Soul' declared Best Music Film

Joseph Patel, from left, Questlove, David Dinerstein and Robert Fyvolent, winners of the award for best music film for

Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains taken home; fans throng street for last glimpse

Police stand outside the residence of Bollywood playback singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

From the real to the reel world

DJ Amit Saxena

A.R. Rahman's daughter Khatija announces engagement

Khatija Rahman(right) and fiance Riyasdeen. (ANI)

Top classical artists to perform in Hyderabad from tomorrow

Pandit Jasraj with his daughter Durga. — DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->