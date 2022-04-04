Grammys 2022: Joseph Patel's 'Summer of Soul' declared Best Music Film

Joseph Patel, from left, Questlove, David Dinerstein and Robert Fyvolent, winners of the award for best music film for "Summer of Soul," pose in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP)

Las Vegas: After winning an Oscar, Indian-American producer Joseph Patel's 'Summer of Soul' has now bagged a Grammy in the Best Music Film category.

The film, which revolves around the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, won the coveted award over 'Bo Burnham: Inside', 'American Utopia', 'Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles', and 'Music, Money, Madness... Jimi Hendrix in Maui'.

Patel recently hogged the limelight for slamming comedian Chris Rock and actor Will Smith over their altercation that happened right before his film won the award at the 94th Academy Awards.

Patel took to Twitter and explained his view on the entire incident via a thread, which the producer deleted later on calling it unproductive.

"The reason that makes me SO SO VERY ANGRY is because I was so proud to be one of a handful of South Asians to have ever won an Oscar in the history of the award. I was ecstatic that I was the 3RD South Asian to win that night - after Riz (Ahmed) and Aneil Karia won earlier in the night for (best live action short winner) 'The Long Goodbye.' Three South Asians winning on the same night - that's never happened before! And it's meaningful! It's history," Patel tweeted, slamming Rock for introducing Patel and the producers other than Ahmir Questlove Thompson as a group of "four white guys."

The documentary, 'Summer Of Soul' is directed by Ahmir Thompson who is known by his stage name Questlove. Patel backed the movie along with producers Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein.