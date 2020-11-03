The Indian Premier League 2020

Entertainment Music 03 Nov 2020 Eminent violin maest ...
Entertainment, Music

Eminent violin maestro TN Krishnan passes away at 92

PTI
Published Nov 3, 2020, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2020, 2:59 pm IST
He passed away on Monday due to old age issues. Krishnan is survived by wife and two children.
Violin maestro TN Krishnan
 Violin maestro TN Krishnan

Chennai: Tributes poured in for violin maestro TN Krishnan, who died here at the age of 92, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the world of Carnatic music mourning the doyen's demise and recalling his rich contributions.

He passed away on Monday due to old age issues. Krishnan is survived by wife and two children.

 

Counted among the other violin greats-- Lalgudi Jayaraman and MS Gopalakrishnan, Tripunithura Narayanaiyer Krishnan started off his musical journey at a young age under his father's tutelage and staged his maiden performance at the age of 11.

Born in 1928 in Kerala, Krishnan shifted to Chennai inthe early 1940s and was tutored by Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, a legend in the field of classical music.

A recipient of numerous awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and the Music Academy's Sangeetha Kalanidhi, Krishnan had stints as teacher with the Music College here and School of Music and Fine Art at the University of Delhi.

 

He had accompanied many stalwarts of Carnatic music like Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar and Madurai Mani Iyer, before going on to become a solo performer who enthralled his audiences for a long time and was active till his last days.

Besides the enthralling rendition of various ragas, his performing 'jingle bells' with Mridangam and ghatam (percussion instruments) for company is fondly recalled by many 'rasikas' (fans).

Prime Minister Modi condoled Krishnan's death, saying his demise has left a "big void" in the world of music. "The demise of noted violinist Shri TN Krishnan leaves a big void in the world of music. His works beautifully encapsulated a wide range of emotions and strands of our culture. He was also an outstanding mentor to young musicians. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.

 

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said he was "distressed to learn about the passing away of legendary violinist." "His death is a big loss to the music world, particularly Carnatic music. He was known to capture the essence of ragas & had enthralled the audience for decades with soul-stirring music," he said.

Noted commentator Sumanth V Raman recalled Krishnan was among the three greats vis-a-vis violin. "RIP T N Krishnan one of the legendary violinists of our times. In the pantheon of Carnatic music violinists when we were growing up, there were 3 greats, Lalgudi Jayaraman, MS
Gopalakrishnan and TN Krishnan. Now all 3 are gone. Om Shanti. #tnkrishnan," he tweeted.

 

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan described Krishnan as a rare musical gem. "Very saddened to know that Violin maestro Prof TN Krishnan has passed away. He was one of those rare musical gems of India for whom music was a way of life. My deepest condolences to his family and prayers that his soul rests in peace. His music lives on timelessly!" he tweeted.

Amit Shah said as a gifted musician, Krishnan captured the imagination of several generations with his 'breathtaking' compositions.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said Krishnan's contributions to Carnatic music will be remembered forever. "His demise is an irreparable loss to the people of India, particularly to all he Carnatic music lovers across the globe," he said in his message.

 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP President JP Nadda, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleetharan, Musician TM Krishna and many others condoled the demise of Krishnan.

Many rasikas (fans) also recalled his enthralling performances, including Krishnan playing 'jingle bells' on violin.

...
Tags: violinist, tn krishnan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Entertainment

Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar

My voice is my USP, says Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar

A still from the movie Soorarai Pottru

I was very keen to work with Sudha: Suriya

John Abraham

The many faces of John Abraham

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

From the small screen to the big one



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs KKR Match 49, Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS KKR Match 49, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

Music supervisor Akshat Parikh shares his experience of working on Bandish Bandits

Parikh says he had to work harder at teaching music etiquette to the lead pair of Bandish Bandits.

Time to stay home, says Shania Twain on canceling Vegas show

Shania Twain (Twiter)

Rihanna 'completely fine' following electric scooter accident

Pop star Rihanna is on the mend after she recently met with an accident on an electric scooter. (AFP)

SP Balasubramanyam stable, continues to be on ventilator: Hospital

File image of playback singer SP Balasubramanyam.

I have overcome Covid-19 through willpower says Singer Sunitha Upadrasta

Sunitha Upadrasta
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham