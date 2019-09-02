Entertainment Music 02 Sep 2019 Ranu Mondal had conn ...
Entertainment, Music

Ranu Mondal had connection with this late veteran actor; guess who

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 2, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
Ranu Mondal has recently revealed that she was in connection with a late veteran actor of Bollywood.
Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: Ranu Mondal, who became an overnight internet sensation after her video of singing 'Ek Pyaar Nagma Hai' on West Bengal railway station went viral on social media, has recently revealed that she was in connection with a late veteran actor of Bollywood.

In an interaction with IANS, Ranu said, "I wasn’t born on a footpath. I belonged to a well-to-do family but it was my destiny. I got separated from my parents when I was just six months old." "We shifted from West Bengal to Mumbai after marriage. My husband worked at filmstar Feroz Khan’s house as a cook. His son Fardeen was in college at that time. They used to treat us very well, like family members," she added.

 

“We had a house but you know you need people to maintain it. There were so many days of loneliness. I struggled a lot but always believed in God. I used to sing according to situations. It wasn’t to get singing opportunities, just for the love of singing,” she quoted.

Expressing her wish for buying a house in Mumbai, Ranu concluded by saying, "I am very happy and feeling great. I have already recorded five to six songs. The thing is, music facilities in Mumbai mean a lot to me. They are important. To commute to and from my home to Mumbai on a plane is also difficult. It would have been good had there been a house in Mumbai. But I don’t have to think about it. God is there.”

Notably, Ranu's viral video was noticed by music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya as he recorded two songs - 'Teri Meri Kahaani' and 'Aadat' for his film, Happy Hardy and Heer.

...
Tags: ranu mondal, ranu mondal songs, himesh reshammiya, feroz khan, bollywood, music, ranu mondal viral video
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


