Entertainment Music 01 Aug 2019 #MeToo: Sona Mohapat ...
Entertainment, Music

#MeToo: Sona Mohapatra attacks Anu Malik on social media; read tweets

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 1, 2019, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
Singer Sona Mohapatra has recently slammed MeToo accused Anu Malik for stating that he was out of work 'for no rhyme or reason'.
Sona Mohapatra and Anu Malik. (Photo: Instagram)
 Sona Mohapatra and Anu Malik. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Singer Sona Mohapatra has recently slammed MeToo accused Anu Malik for stating that he was out of work 'for no rhyme or reason'.

Sona Mohapatra who had accused Anu Malik of sexual misconduct, wrote, "Anu Malik, these were the reasons, rhyme you go figure."

 

In another tweet, Sona wrote, “One more ‘reason’ & the number of them is quite large Mr. Anu Malik. Do take note, producers of @superstarsinge @SonyLIV, your show hosting him is supposed to be aimed at kids between 2 & 15 yrs? “Singer Shweta Pandit calls Anu Malik a paedophile.”

Anu Malik has recently came up with a new single, in collaboration with rapper Parry G. The musician was accused of sexual misconduct by not only Sona but also Shweta Pandit. Post allegations, Anu was removed from the reality show Indian Idol.

...
Tags: anu malik, sona mohapatra, metoo, #metoo, anu malik vs sona mohapatra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

#MeToo accused Anu Malik to appear on this TV reality show; find out
#MeToo: Anu Malik banned at Yash Raj Films studios
Anu Malik steps down as Indian Idol judge amid sexual harassment charges
Sona Mohapatra accuses 'creep' Kailash Kher of sexual harassment, names Anu Malik too

Latest From Entertainment

Riccardo Lex.

Riccardo Lex will be dancing on Indian music?

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)

'I heart you girl': Deepika Padukone's bestie pens emotional letter for her; read

Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Here's how Chris Hemsworth transformed into fat Thor for 'Avengers: Endgame'

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning iPhone 11 leak reveals it's a must-buy smartphone

A report from Citi Research states that Apple feels it is time to bring the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

Rapper Cardi B cancels US show; find out why

Cardi B.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's hot kissing pics confirm that they are dating

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissing. (Photo: Instagram)

Guru Randhawa confirms being attacked in Canada, shares post on social media

Guru Randhawa. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)

Singer Guru Randhawa attacked by unidentified assaulter in Canada: Reports

Guru Randhawa.

Eternal growls flood their veins!

Tanvir.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham