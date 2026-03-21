Music Icons Jungkook and Arijit Singh Announce Surprise Collaboration

If you are a fan of music, you would love to hear this. Jungkook of BTS has revealed a surprise collaboration with the Bollywood playback sensation Arijit Singh. Taking to social media through an unexpected post, the South Korean superstar shared that he recently completed a discreet, private visit to India. Moving away from the typical glare of cameras and high-profile performances, the artist noted that his journey was motivated entirely by a personal connection to music and a desire to meet Singh.



The announcement highlights a deep mutual respect between the two talents. Jungkook described their time together as an opportunity to share stories and create something honest and from the heart. He specifically took a moment to congratulate Arijit Singh on his prolific career and his significant contributions to the global music landscape. "We sat together, talked, shared stories… and made something very special. This trip meant a lot to me. I also wanted to personally congratulate him on his journey and everything he has given to music. We created a song… something honest, something from the heart," the South Korean superstar wrote.



While a specific release date has not yet been set, the singer urged fans to remain patient, promising that the special project will be released very soon.











