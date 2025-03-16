Music Composer DSP Denies Plagiarism Allegations, Stands by His Originality

Plagiarism accusations are common in the film industry, with directors, writers, and composers often facing scrutiny. Among them, Tollywood’s renowned music director Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) has frequently been a topic of discussion. Recently, DSP broke his silence, setting the record straight.

Addressing the allegations, DSP asserted, “Copying someone’s work is unnecessary—it’s an indulgence. Neither I nor my directors have ever insisted on replicating a melody, and even when they did, I never complied.” He also highlighted that he has never created a remix in his career and takes immense pride in his originality. “I feel truly happy when people recognize my music as unique,” he added.

Since his debut with Devi in 1999, DSP has been an unstoppable force, delivering numerous chartbusters. Last year, he made waves with Pushpa 2, followed by Thandel this year. His upcoming projects, Kubera and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, further cement his position as one of Indian cinema’s top composers.

Despite recurring claims, DSP’s legacy speaks for itself. His music remains widely celebrated, and with major projects ahead, his influence in the industry shows no signs of fading.