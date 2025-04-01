Murali Sharma Joins Sunny Deol’s Jaat for a Special Cameo!

Talking about working on this action thriller, the actor shares, “I am a fan of Sunny Deol. Director Gopichand Malineni is like my younger brother. He called me and told me, ‘You have to do a guest appearance for me,’ and I didn’t ask him anything, I just went to Hyderabad in the morning and was back the same night. I have always believed you should do things that make you happy.”

Murali has previously worked with Gopichand Malineni in his directorial venture Veerasimha Reddy, where he portrayed the role of Shruti Haasan’s father. Apart from this, he has also been a part of films produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media, who are now backing Jaat, set to release in theaters on April 10, 2025.

Talking about his upcoming line-up, “I have signed a few projects, but it’s too early to talk about them. All I can say is that the universe is being very kind, munificent, and abundant, and I am so grateful for everything.”

Murali Sharma will be next seen in Odella 2 starring Tamannah Bhatia. The film will release theatrically on 17th of April in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil and will showcase Murali Sharma in an interesting character called, Allah Bakshu.