Munawar Faruqui’s Star-Studded Antics Light Up First Copy Launch

Comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui has unleashed a viral storm to promote his scripted series debut First Copy, now streaming for free on Amazon MX Player. But in true Munawar fashion, the promotion itself became a comedy act audiences can’t stop watching.

In a new video dropped on his YouTube channel, Munawar attempts to rally his celebrity friends for promotional help—only to be met with unanswered calls, absurd advice, and deadpan chaos. From being ghosted by Farah Khan and Samay Raina to getting buried in marketing lingo by Raj Shamani, Munawar’s journey is a masterclass in comedic misfires.

His misadventures lead him to dancer duo Piyush and Shazia, where he hilariously struggles with choreography, and to Tony Kakkar, who tells him to “buy a black-and-white TV for inspiration.” Eventually, Farah Khan picks up and improvises a skit with Munawar built entirely around the words First Copy, while Samay Raina pitches ideas too strange even for the metaverse.

The video, which fans are calling “peak Munawar,” highlights his ability to turn a marketing campaign into a laugh-out-loud performance. Starring Munawar alongside Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, and others, First Copy is a fast-paced series packed with comedy, drama, and hijinks—and it's streaming now for free on Amazon MX Player across mobile, Fire TV, Prime Video, and Amazon’s shopping app.

As fans put it: who needs a full-blown campaign when you’ve got Munawar’s comic genius and a creator crossover this chaotic?