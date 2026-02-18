Mumbai Police Arrest 11 in Rohit Shetty Residence Firing; MCOCA Invoked

Mumbai Police on February 17 arrested 11 suspects in connection with the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, in a case allegedly linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s network.

Investigators claim unemployed youths from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were lured with payments of ₹50,000 and promises of fame, allegedly to create fear within Mumbai’s film industry. Shooter Deepak Chandra Sharma, along with recruiters including Vishnu Kushwaha, reportedly used social media to attract members, who posted reels featuring firearms. Police allege that Shubham Lonkar coordinated aspects of the operation from jail via the Signal app and later claimed responsibility for the firing.



Earlier, the Crime Branch had arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23), and Asaram Fasale for allegedly providing logistical support and weapons. During the incident, one bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the residential building.



The accused have been brought to Mumbai, and authorities have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) as investigations continue into funding sources and possible gang links.



The case drew wider attention after a report by NDTV cited sources claiming ideological radicalisation. However, others have disputed this angle, suggesting the motive was social media notoriety. The incident has since sparked polarised reactions online, with some alleging organised radicalisation and others accusing sections of the media of premature conclusions.



Further investigations are underway to establish the full extent of the alleged shooter-gang nexus and the motives behind the attack.

By Satvik AVP