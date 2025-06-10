Delhi, Get Ready for Double the Energy: Himesh Reshammiya

The Capmania wave is officially unstoppable. After a sold-out, high-voltage opener in Mumbai, the Delhi leg of Himesh Reshammiya’s Capmania Tour — set for July 19 — is now officially sold out, with over 13,000 tickets gone well ahead of schedule.

The announcement follows the tour’s explosive debut at Mumbai’s Jio World Garden, where the ‘Rockstar Superstar’ delivered a nostalgic yet electric performance that united millennials and Gen Z alike. Reshammiya’s cult classics — from Hookah Bar to Tera Suroor and current chart-topper Dil Ke Taj Mahal Mein — had fans on their feet. But it was his unscripted, personal connection with the crowd that sparked a viral moment, cementing Capmania not just as a concert series but a generational cultural phenomenon.

“Mumbai left me speechless — the love, the energy, the connection with every song was magical,” said Reshammiya. “Delhi, I’m bringing double the energy. Let’s make it a night we’ll never forget.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. VP – Live Events & Films at Saregama, added, “The Mumbai show was a testament to Himesh’s enduring appeal and iconic status. The Delhi sell-out isn’t just about numbers — it signals a nationwide movement. Capmania is a full-blown musical phenomenon.”

As Delhi prepares to match — or even surpass — Mumbai’s frenzy, fans can expect a world-class experience with enhanced production, a revamped setlist, and that signature Himesh energy. This isn’t just a concert — it’s a celebration of a legacy that keeps expanding.

With back-to-back sellouts in Mumbai and Delhi, fans across India and abroad are now eagerly hoping for more cities to be added to the tour.