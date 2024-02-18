Rashmika Mandanna's flight makes emergency landing

Actress Rashmika Mandanna went through some tense moments today as her flight made an emergency landing. Although actors prefer air travel for their convenience, it creates anxiety for the actor on Saturday.





The Air Vistara flight carrying Rashmika, and another actress Shraddha Das, along with several other passengers had a scary experience after a technical glitch came up and the passengers had to sit through extreme turbulence.

The flight was on course from Mumbai to Hyderabad during the turbulence and it returned to Mumbai again after 30 minutes due to an unforeseen technical issue. More importantly, no one was injured in the incident.



Rashmika shared on Instagram a pic and funnily wrote “Just FYI this is how we escaped death today.”



Rashmika who tasted success with Animal is looking forward to her big ticket film Pushpa The Rule and other big commitments.

