Trimukha teaser out, Pan-India Theatrical Release in December

The much-anticipated cinematic venture, *'TRIMUKHA'*, today launched its powerful teaser, sending waves of excitement across the nation and beyond. The teaser offers a breathtaking first look at the film's high-octane action, intricate narrative, and stunning visual scale.

In a strategic move to connect with a diverse audience base, the teaser has been released simultaneously in *five languages: **Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada*. This multi-lingual approach underscores the film's pan-Indian appeal and grand vision.





Building on the momentum, the producers have officially announced that Trimukha will see a wide theatrical release across India and internationally in *December 2025*, also in all five languages.

Directed by Razesh Naidu and produced by Akhira Dream Creations Trimukha promises to be a groundbreaking film. The teaser hints at a compelling story of Crime, Suspense and Mystery, brought to life by a stellar cast including Sunny Leone, Yogesh, Aditya Srivastava, Akriti Agarwal, Motta Rajendran, Ashu Reddy and more.

Dr. Sridevi Maddali, Producer of the film, stated, “The release of the Trimukha teaser in five languages is a testament to our belief in the universal power of this story. We are crafting an immersive experience that we believe will resonate with audiences across the country. This is just the beginning, and we are thrilled to embark on this journey towards our December 2025 release.”

Director Razesh Naidu added, “With Trimukha, we are pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema. The teaser offers a glimpse into the world we have painstakingly created. Releasing it in five languages ensures that the raw emotion and scale of the film are accessible to everyone from day one. We can't wait for audiences to experience the full spectacle in theatres.”

The teaser has already garnered a phenomenal response, with fans and critics alike praising its technical prowess, gripping background score, and the intense performances of its cast.