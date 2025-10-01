Mukesh Ambani Retains Title as Asia's Richest on M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025; SRK Joins Billionaire Ranks

Reliance industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani remains the richest person in Asia in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. For the first time, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan also joined the list in India’s wealthiest, with a net worth of Rs 12,490 cr.



Reliance Industries Chairman was among a record 358 dollar-billionaires to feature on this year’s list.



The Ambani family retained the top position with a net worth of ₹9.55 lakh crore, followed by Gautam Adani and family at ₹8.15 lakh crore. The list also credits Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth to Red Chillies Entertainment and its diversified ventures, ranking him ahead of industry peers like Juhi Chawla (₹7,790 crore) and Hrithik Roshan (₹2,160 crore).

Other key mentions include Roshni Nadar Malhotra as India's richest woman (entering the top 3 with ₹2.84 lakh crore), Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan joining the billionaire club, and 31-year-old Aravind Srinivas as the youngest billionaire (₹21,900 crore).



The rise of self-made entrepreneurs (66% of the list) and Mumbai as the city with the most billionaires (451) is also highlighted.

