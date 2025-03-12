Mufasa The Lion King OTT Release Date, Platform

The highly anticipated Mufasa: The Lion King will soon be available for streaming on popular OTT platforms if you missed it in theaters this holiday season .

The animated movie brings together a talented and diverse group of actors as voice cast. Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. lead the cast who lend voice to the lead characters of the movie.

Along with them, the other actors lending their voice to main actors are Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, and Preston Nyman. Among the stars are Seth Rogen , Mads Mikkelsen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Adding to this star studded ensemble, Blue Ivy Carter makes a special appearance in the movie.

The movie is set to stream on March 26, 2025 on Disney+.

The worldwide box office collection for 'Mufasa: The Line King' was 708 million USD.

The film is a prequel of The Lion King which was released in 2019, It was a remake of the 1994 film 'The Lion King' that was released in photo-realistic digital format in 2019 .