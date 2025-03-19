MS Dhoni Channels Ranbir Kapoor in Hilarious New Ad

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni gears up for the 2025 Indian Premier League, he’s also making waves off the field with a viral advertisement where he hilariously mimics Ranbir Kapoor.

My favourite animal is when DHONI remembers who he is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jgr3MDO28f — EMotorad (@e_motorad) March 18, 2025

In a newly released ad for EMotorad, an electric cycle company, Dhoni teams up with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The former Indian skipper recreates Ranbir’s iconic entry as Ranvijay Singh but with a twist—swapping the car for an electric cycle.

Vanga, impressed by Dhoni’s on-screen presence, praised his acting skills, predicting fans would love it. Staying in character, Dhoni doubled down, delivering one of Ranbir’s famous dialogues from the film. What followed was an entertaining back-and-forth between Dhoni and Vanga, with the cricketer fully embracing Ranbir’s mannerisms, even reenacting Animal's grand entry. Vanga, thrilled, declared it a surefire hit—prompting Dhoni to playfully ask if they were overdoing it. The ad wraps up with Dhoni finally revealing it’s all a promotion for the electric cycle, while Vanga humorously refuses to break character. The finale sees Dhoni delivering a spot-on recreation of Animal's closing scene, leaving fans in splits. With this quirky tribute, Dhoni proves yet again that his charm isn’t just limited to the cricket field—he’s got the screen presence to match Bollywood’s finest!



