MS Dhoni Becomes Investor for AI-Driven Storytelling Platform Kuku TV

Mumbai: Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has invested in Kuku and joined as the brand ambassador for its shorts and drama app, Kuku TV. Commenting on the partnership, Dhoni said in a statement, "I chose to invest in Kuku and also come on board as the ambassador for Kuku TV, because the platform really stood out to me. It has built a differentiated entertainment experience for audiences across India, spanning multiple languages and formats. The growth has been impressive, and I connect strongly with the founders, who come from small towns like mine and have built something of this scale. I believe in their vision of building an Al-driven storytelling platform from Bharat, for Bharat, and for the world." Lal Chand Bisu, Co-founder and CEO of Kuku, said, "MS Dhoni is known for backing bold decisions that others might hesitate to take. At Kuku, we are also taking bold bets. That spirit of unconventional thinking resonates deeply with us."

Vinod Kumar Meena, Co-founder and COO, added, "Our beloved Thala is one of the rare personalities with truly nationwide appeal. As we build Kuku for all of India, that connection makes him a natural fit for us." "MSD has a unique understanding of people. As we build for both creators and consumers, that perspective will be incredibly valuable, especially as we continue strengthening our Al-driven storytelling stack," said Vikas Goyal, Co-founder and CTO. Panthera Peak Capital's Managing Director Nikhil Bhandarkar added, "Kuku's vision, execution, and clarity of thought are exceptional qualities that closely mirror MS Dhoni's approach. We are excited to partner with the team as they build Kuku into a global entertainment platform."