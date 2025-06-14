Mrunal Thakur's Dream Tamil Hero Is Kamal Haasan

Mrunal Thakur is a name to reckon with in the film industry. Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna featured her in reputable roles. She had performance-centric parts in both films. In the age of streaming, she is likely quite popular among the Tamil audience.



In a recent statement, Mrunal said that Kamal Haasan is one Tamil hero she would like to work with. "I have always admired him," the actress said. When asked which Tamil actor she would like to shake a leg with, she once again named the Vikram and Indian 2 actor.



If Mrunal gets to share screen space with the legendary Thug Life actor, it would be a crowning glory in her filmography.



Kamal Haasan is scheduled to team up with debutant directors Anbu and Arivu. "Proud to add two proven talents in their new avatar as directors for #KH237. Slay it, Masters Anbariv. Welcome to Raaj Kamal Films International (sic)," he wrote last year, announcing the project.

