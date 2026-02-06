Mrunal Thakur’s Blush Over Chennai Connection Triggers Rumours

Mrunal Thakur is currently busy with her upcoming projects, including the Telugu film Dacoit opposite Adivi Sesh and the Bollywood movie Do Deewane Seher Mein. However, at the moment, it is her personal life that has become a talking point rather than her professional commitments.



Social media is abuzz with rumours linking Mrunal to Tamil actor Dhanush. Some unverified posts have even gone to the extent of claiming that the two were planning a quiet wedding earlier this year. These claims have surprised fans, especially since Dhanush’s divorce took place only a few years ago, and the dating rumours began much later.



Speculation gained further momentum during a recent media interaction when Mrunal was asked about her “Chennai connection”. Instead of offering a direct response, the actor smiled, blushed, and passed the question on to Siddhant. That brief reaction was enough for fans to read between the lines, with many believing she understood the implication behind the question, thereby adding fuel to the ongoing rumours.



On the professional front, Mrunal’s Telugu film Dacoit has received a new release date. Initially scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, the film will now release on April 10, 2026. Mrunal has carved a strong niche for herself in Tollywood with successful films such as Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. Following the setback of The Family Star, she has also been notably selective about her Telugu film choices.

