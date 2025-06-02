Mrunal Thakur Savours Blooming Flowers

 Top
2 Jun 2025 11:37 AM IST

Mrunal Thakur has a blast standing amidst lush greenery and blooming flowers, wearing a light beige, long-sleeved top with a white collar and buttons down the front. The pics highlight her sophisticated style.

The Sita Ramam actress will be seen in Adivi Sesh's Dacoit next.

The action thriller will be released in theatres on 25 December 2025.




