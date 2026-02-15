Now, I Am Comfortable in My Own Skin: Mrunal Thakur

Having carved a space for herself in both Hindi and South cinema, Mrunal Thakur has learned to trust her instinct. With Sehar on the horizon, the actor talks about early struggles, working with Sidhant Chaturvedi, and why choosing the right partner matters more than choosing the right age.

Excerpts

Sehar explores love and vulnerability. When you look back, what were some of the insecurities you had to overcome in your early years?

Even after coming to Mumbai, I could not answer questions in class because I was insecure about my English and my Marathi accent. My name is unisex and boys would make fun of it. When I entered the industry, I felt I needed to sound elite. I thought accent and diction defined who you were. But today I realise insecurities only matter when you give them importance. Now I am comfortable in my own skin. I feel good the way I am.

How was your bond with Sidhant Chaturvedi during the shoot?

We are like friends who fight, tease and care for each other. What matters most is dedication, and Sidhant is extremely focused and hardworking. I have seen many co-actors get carried away by popularity, but Sid is lovable and always tries to give performances that feel real to the audience.

We explored Mumbai together. I took him around my college area near Churchgate, the Asiatic Library and Kala Ghoda. I even drove a Scooty in the film. Mumbai is deeply personal to me. Without Mumbai, I feel incomplete. The city plays an integral role in my life. We have such varied flavours in language, culture and food, and I love seeing that diversity reflected in cinema. When fans appreciate us in different roles, it feels truly special.

Do you feel that being perceived as beautiful has sometimes worked against you in your career?

Yes, absolutely. Sometimes people assume that if you are beautiful and successful, life must be easy. It is not. There are moments when I wish I could just be normal. For ‘Love Sonia’, my audition was placed in a folder marked ‘Do Not Open’. It was literally in a trash folder. Fortunately, the director opened it and felt I was right for the role. I had to convince the team that with prosthetics and makeup, we could make it work. People assume beauty makes everything easier. It does not. Everyone struggles. Beauty alone cannot carry you forward. Many things have to fall into place. I remember attending a funeral and not being able to grieve freely because cameras were around. Sometimes you just want to be a daughter or a sister, not an actor.

How was it working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a producer, especially since he was not physically present on set?

Being a Bhansali heroine is a dream. I think every actor hopes to work under his banner at least once. When I met Sanjay Leela Bhansali after ‘Sita Ramam’, he told me that after a long time, a Maharashtrian girl was making her mark across industries without noise. That was one of the biggest compliments of my life. The film is a blessing, but an even bigger blessing is sitting across the table from him and talking about cinema. Being appreciated by a master of Indian cinema feels like my biggest award. Whenever I doubt myself, I remind myself that I am a Bhansali heroine. That feeling is priceless.

Does ‘Sehar’ promote the idea of marriage as essential?

Marriage is important, but only with the right person. Earlier there was an ideal age bracket for marriage. Today what matters more is who you choose to spend your life with, someone who accepts your drawbacks along with your strengths. The film’s core message is simple. Do not just get married. Marry someone you can rely on. Someone who gives you strength and accepts your flaws instead of pointing them out. I would rather wait patiently than rush into being with the wrong person. For me, leadership quality is important. I want someone who can take his family forward, respect my art, treat my parents like his own and never make me feel judged. I want peace and happiness. That is enough.

Having worked in both Hindi and South cinema, what do you see as the biggest difference?

The biggest difference is the language. Everything else is the same, the passion, the professionalism and the love for cinema. In Mumbai you get vada pav and kanda poha. In the South you get idli, vada, sambar and chutney. The beauty of both industries lies in the audience. The love I receive in both spaces is overwhelming. Work styles differ too. One film was completed in 38 days, another in 75, and one took 120 days. It depends on the director and the process. As an actor, I feel grateful for every experience.