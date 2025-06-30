Mrunal Thakur Locks Herself Away To Avoid Food Temptation

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur, who won Telugu audiences over with her roles in Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, is currently busy with Hindi projects and awaits the release of Son of Sardar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn later this month.



In a candid conversation, Mrunal opened up about a rather unusual habit she follows at home to resist her favorite traditional food. Known for her love of Maharashtrian cuisine, she confessed that she locks herself in her room whenever Puran Poli is being prepared in the kitchen.



“The problem with me is that when I’m not on a diet, I don’t work out either,” she laughed. “But everyone else around seems to be on a diet, even when they aren’t working out. I love eating so much, and I just can’t resist Puran Poli. So when it’s made at home, I lock myself in my room to stay away from it.”



Despite being a confessed foodie, Mrunal shared that she still manages to stay fit thanks to a balanced approach. Rather than spending endless hours at the gym, she prefers efficient, mixed-format workouts that fit into her busy schedule.



On the professional front, Mrunal is also part of the big-ticket Telugu film Dacoit opposite Adivi Sesh, and recently appeared in the epic sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD.