Mrunal Thakur Is Huge Fan of Dhanush and his work

Mrunal Thakur has finally put an end to rumours linking her romantically with actor-filmmaker Dhanush. The actress clarified that Dhanush’s appearance at the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2 was purely out of goodwill and mutual respect, and had nothing to do with a personal relationship.



Speculation around the two began in August 2025 after Dhanush attended the film’s premiere, triggering dating rumours on social media. Earlier this year, reports even claimed that the actors were planning to get married on Valentine’s Day. Addressing these claims, Mrunal firmly denied any romantic involvement, stating that she has always admired Dhanush as an artist and is a huge fan of his work.



Praising the National Award-winning actor, Mrunal said, “Dhanush sir… after watching Raayan, Maari, Raanjhanaa, and Captain Miller, I’m a big fan. Asuran is something I can watch multiple times. He’s such an institution. It takes so much to reach that level and to bring out such performances from others too.” She also lauded him as a multi-talented personality — an actor, lyricist, singer, dancer, and director.



Explaining how Dhanush ended up attending the premiere, Mrunal revealed, “They were shooting Tere Ishq Mein, and I casually asked him if he could come for the screening of Son of Sardaar. I honestly didn’t expect him to show up. When he did, I was so happy. It was really sweet of him.” She added that her wish is simply to collaborate with him professionally someday.



With this clarification, Mrunal has firmly ruled out the dating rumours, reiterating that her admiration for Dhanush is rooted purely in respect for his craft.

