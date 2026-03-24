Mrunal Thakur in Talks for a Special Role in Ram Charan’s Peddi?

Mrunal Thakur has become a household name, winning over audiences with her soul-stirring performances in hits like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. The latest buzz in Tollywood suggests that the actress is now set to join the stellar cast of Ram Charan’s upcoming rustic actioner, Peddi.



Reports indicate that the makers of Peddi have approached Mrunal for a high-energy special song. While she has reportedly shown interest, the production team is currently awaiting her final confirmation. Industry insiders suggest there is a strong possibility she will either perform this special number or appear in a significant cameo alongside Ram Charan.



Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on April 30, 2026. The film features a heavy-hitting crew, with music by the legendary AR Rahman and production by Venkata Satish Kilaru. Janhvi Kapoor stars as the female lead, with Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar playing a pivotal role.



On the work front, Mrunal Thakur is also gearing up for the release of Dacoit: A Love Story, co-starring Adivi Sesh. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film is slated to hit screens on April 10, 2026.

