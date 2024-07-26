Mrunal Thakur in race to woo Prabhas in period epic?

Although the makers of reigning star Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Fauji’ are thinking of various options, it looks like B-town diva Mrunal Thakur would be grabbing the chance in this period drama. 'Mrunal Thakur is definitely a hot contender to play love interest to Prabhas in this magnum opus,’ says a source. In fact, the names of other top actresses like Janvhi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have been considered by the makers, yet director Hanu Raghavapudi is reportedly keen to cast Mrunal with whom he worked in ‘Sita Ramam’. ‘She scored high as a princess in ‘Sita Ramam’ and delivered a subtle performance besides looking gorgeous. Director could repeat Mrunal in his next periodic saga since she is good mix of talent and looks,’ he adds,



Earlier, she worked with big stars like Nani in ‘Hi Nanna’ and Dulquer Salmaan in ‘Sita Ramam’ and also shared screen space with Vijay Devarkonda in ‘The Family Star’. “She has retained her charisma and brand value and was just waiting for plum roles and rejected few offers too,” he points out. These days, Prabhas is working with mostly B-town actresses. ‘Prabhas is going to work with Shruti Hassan in ‘Salaar 2’ and Deepika Padukone in ‘Kalki’ part two and he could join hands with another Bollywood diva Mrunal in his next, if everything falls in place,’ he concludes.



