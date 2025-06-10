 Top
Home » Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur Dons A Strapless Black Top

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
10 Jun 2025 9:00 AM IST

Mrunal Thakur dons a striking strapless black top with a white accent band and a peplum hem.

Mrunal Thakur Dons A Strapless Black Top
x
Mrunal Thakur.

Mrunal Thakur dons a striking strapless black top with a white accent band and a peplum hem. Her high-waisted, wide-leg dark jeans add a modern twist. A maroon handbag adds a pop of color.

The Hi Nanna actress, seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in The Family Star, is currently playing a leading role in Dacoit. The thriller stars Adivi Sesh as the male lead. There is a rumour that she is part of the Allu Arjun-Atlee movie as well. If true, an announcement is expected to be made soon.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Mrunal Thakur 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X