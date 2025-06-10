Mrunal Thakur Dons A Strapless Black Top

Mrunal Thakur dons a striking strapless black top with a white accent band and a peplum hem. Her high-waisted, wide-leg dark jeans add a modern twist. A maroon handbag adds a pop of color.



The Hi Nanna actress, seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in The Family Star, is currently playing a leading role in Dacoit. The thriller stars Adivi Sesh as the male lead. There is a rumour that she is part of the Allu Arjun-Atlee movie as well. If true, an announcement is expected to be made soon.











