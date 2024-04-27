Mrunal Thakur Doesn't Mind Being Curvaceous
Pretty actress Mrunal Thakur who is doing wonders in Tollywood with hits like 'Sita Ramam' and 'Hi Nanna' shared her vulnerable moments in an interview. She spoke about her lowest moments, mentioning certain days when she struggles to get out of bed. She also addressed issues such as body-shaming and whether she would consider freezing her eggs.
She recalled the time when she was trolled for having a 'pear-shaped body'. She said, "I’m going to change that beauty standard by flaunting my curves. Earlier, I was so afraid of wearing anything body-hugging. But now, I’m like, ‘Body-hugging? Bring it on. And crop tops? Bring it on. Why do we need Kardashians to set beauty standards? Every Indian woman walking on the streets, they’re so curvaceous, they’re so beautiful."
Sharing her views on body positivity, she said, "There were days when I didn’t want to wake up, I didn’t want to get out of my bed, but I did. Not for others, but for myself. I’m feeling low one day, two days, three days, weeks, months, but nobody’s going to care except your family. So I feel like it’s so important to remind ourselves that if there are bad days, there will be good days."
Mrunal was last seen in the Telugu film 'The Family Star', alongside Vijay Deverakonda and awaiting plum offers in Tollywood.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
