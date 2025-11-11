Mridul Tiwari Eliminated From BB19; Netizens Call It a Scripted Show

The Bigg Boss 19 makers have shocked the viewers by eliminating a popular contestant from the house. Yes, Bigg Boss makers are reportedly all set to eliminate Mridul Tiwari.

Several reports are doing the rounds that Mridul Tiwari has been eliminated from the show.

Mridul Tiwari is a popular contestant who got evicted from the show. The viewers are not happy with Mridul’s elimination; they are trolling the makers badly on social media.



Mridul got evicted from the house based on the audience votes.



The show buffs are really disappointed with the back-to-back shocking evictions; they are calling it a scripted show. "The makers decide eliminations and the winner, so what’s the point of audience voting?"



