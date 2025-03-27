Movie Ticket Hike: Pawan Kalyan Caught Between Politics and Cinema

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan finds himself in a tricky situation as his upcoming films, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG, are set for release in the coming months. Now serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan faces a potential conflict of interest amid the ongoing debate over ticket price hikes.

"As an actor, Pawan has always supported ticket price flexibility due to escalating production costs. He even advocated for allowing producers to control pricing when the YS Jagan-led government was in power. However, with Hari Hara Veera Mallu slated for release in May, after assuming office, it remains to be seen how he will navigate this issue," says an exhibitor.

Meanwhile, around 1,200 exhibitors across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are urging their respective governments to regulate ticket prices, arguing that skyrocketing rates are hurting theatre footfalls and threatening the survival of single screens. "He recently declined to meet leading exhibitors from Andhra Pradesh, instead advising them to approach Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. With ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh ranging from Rs 200 for lower-tier seats to Rs 1,200 for premium ones, single-screen theatres are struggling to attract audiences beyond the first few days. The era of 50 or 100-day runs is long gone, with films now judged within the opening weekend," the exhibitor adds.

Pawan Kalyan, who has long championed industry-friendly policies, now finds himself balancing his political and cinematic interests. With both Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG reportedly carrying budgets exceeding Rs 200 crore each, a ticket price hike seems likely. However, the recent box office success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam at regular ticket rates has sparked discussions about the feasibility of maintaining lower prices. The final decision on ticket rates is expected in the coming weeks.