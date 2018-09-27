search on deccanchronicle.com
Pataakha review: Vishal Bhardwaj goes raw and makes a thoroughly entertaining film

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAHEEN IRANI
Published Sep 27, 2018, 8:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2018, 9:14 pm IST
Right from the first scene of this movie, one knows they’re in for a ride that is going to be madness and fun.
Rating:

Vishal Bhardwaj, the helmer of iconic films like Maqbool and Omkara, gave masterpieces in Kaminey and his second last release Haider. After the bashing he received for Rangoon last year, the director seems to have decided to bounce back and give a film that will make the viewers enjoy their cinematic experience. That film happens to be Pataakha.

Right from the first scene of this movie, one knows they’re in for a ride that is going to be madness and fun in the equal proportion.

 

The story is about two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, played by Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra respectively. They play yokel whose life revolves around 2 things – beedi and their father. This remains their life till they see a dream, actually two – on a personal and professional front. What follows there on is a mountain climb which leaves you satisfied by the time your destination arrives.

The trailer of this film might show just two sisters fighting at any time possible, but the beauty of this film is that it depicts the evolving relationship between them and how the world perceives them.

While Radhika and Sanya are truly Pataakha, Sunil Grover is the sparkler who makes everything better with his antics and comic timing. Vijay Raaz as Bapu is just adorable! In actuality, all characters are quite real which never lets you lose the essence of the film.

Showing cracked wall buildings, cow dungs stuck on walls and small lanes, Vishal ensures the village setup takes you in that surrounding which is required to feel the film.

Songs are never a disturbance (a little spoiler here: The film doesn’t contain Malaika Arora’s song ‘Hello Hello’) and Sanya can already be heard humming ‘Balma’ song way before the rhythm comes in so you are prepared and fully enjoy the song as well.

The movie is also quite colourful because of a wedding scenario, a mela shot and holi shot too, which might be an undertone to show that life might look black and white, but it indeed is colourful. The last scene of this film will give you a clearer idea about why am I saying this.

Overall Pataakha is very good but it could have been great if the plot was stronger than just a story about two sisters with dreams. However we are not complaining much since it is a full-on entertainer for the masses. And oh, did I mention, Sanya has shown her feminine side in this film and comes out way bolder than Dangal? So it might be the right time to transfer her name from the ‘Dangal girl’ to the ‘Pataakha’.

