MLA - Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbayi movie review: This MLA too fails us

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Mar 27, 2018, 12:36 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2018, 12:36 am IST
Speaking of performances, Kalyan Ram is good. And energetic, so he adds zest to his character in particular and the film in general.
Cast: Kalyan Ram, Kajal Aggarwal, Ravi Kishan, Posani Krishna Murali, Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam, Prudhvi and others
Director: Upendra Madhav
 

Writer Upendra Madhav turns director with this film. MLA: Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbayi, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Kajal Aggarwal, is an atypical formula film. At a time, when most new directors are taking advantage of the fact that there is a new audience now waiting for a different kind of cinema, Upendra Madhav sticks to the tried and tested. The routine storyline runs like this. Kalyan (Kalyan Ram) is a good young man and called as Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbayi. When his sister falls in love with his friend (Vennela Kishore) and wants to get married to him against their parents’ wishes, Manchi supports them.

 

Soon he moves into his sister’s home and also finds a job in his brother-in-law’s office. There, he meets the boss’ daughter Indu (Kajal Aggarwal) and falls in love with her. When the company’s property is illegally occupied by a local goon Marthalli (Ajay), Kalyan says he will resolve the issue on the condition that Indu agrees to his proposal. From here, the plot gets further convoluted and forms the spine of the story. To state that the film is a disappointment is a huge understatement. The story is outdated and the narrative ploughs through wearily. The second half of the film appears to be lifted from Pandem starring Jagapathi Babu. Peppered with the regular songs, fights and a few comic scenes, Upendra’s debut as a director leaves a lot to be desired.

Speaking of performances, Kalyan Ram is good. And energetic, so he adds zest to his character in particular and the film in general. Kajal is pretty but unfortunately, she is just a cosmetic addition. Ravi Kishan, once again shines in a negative role. The Posani Krishna Murali comedy is not up to the mark. Brahmandam appears in short role, but he is good. Lasya and Vennela Kishore are just okay. Cinematography is neat and the music by Mani Sharma is commendable. But none of the pluses of the film are enough to redeem it.

