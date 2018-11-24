search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Bhaiaji Superhit movie review: Superficial – Evaporates before your eyes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARNAB BANERJEE
Published Nov 24, 2018, 3:24 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2018, 3:24 am IST
For all its gags and antic situations, this neither comic nor gangster rivalry film, turns into a case of cinema stretchery.
Bhaiaji Superhit is so superficial it practically evaporates before your eyes.
 Bhaiaji Superhit is so superficial it practically evaporates before your eyes.
Rating:

Cast: Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathy
Director: Neeraj Pathak

There was a time when it was the actresses who would keep making “comebacks” every three years or so, without much success, of course. It wasn’t something the male actors ever bothered about; their careers were safe, as long as they had plum offers to play the lead in films where they would run around trees, sing songs and do some action. Many years later, some mainstream actors seem to be facing the same fate as their female counterparts did some two to three decades back.

 

Sunny Deol, just a week after he resurfaced in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Mohalla Assi is back again — this time playing a Banaras-based gangster who aspires to be a Bollywood hero.

He seems to be in a hurry to prove that what he could do in his earlier films, he can continue to garner fans and taalis from an audience which has obviously graduated to better stuff, and even Web series some-good-bad-but-superior-quality shows.

To start with, Bhaiaji Superhit, a Neeraj Pathak directed film, is not even a film. It seems to have some great actors (Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathy, Sanjay Mishra and Shreyas Talpade) trying hard to infuse some life into scenes that emerge out of nowhere.
 

Bhaiaji (Deol) is a gangster whose wife (Preity Zinta) is katti with him because she had seen him embracing his friend’s widow one day. Bhaiaji loves her and obeys her orders too, but one doesn’t know why he is forever trying to please her. His long line-up of goonda followers swear by him, and hover around him for orders that they could instantly carry out. When nothing moves in the first half hour of the film, and you are almost wondering whether to stay put, or walk out, a filmmaker (Warsi), who has three hugely successful films that earned him one thousand crore to his credit, shows up. Needless to add, Bhaiaji then, decides to make his screen debut in a Bollywood flick. A sexy actress Mallika (Amisha Patel) is signed to play the heroine.

Everything seems to be going fine until you realise that Bhaiaji’s wife is not happy about the choice of the heroine. What follows thereafter remains a mystery; neither director Pathak nor any of the cast members have any clue about what to expect next.

The trouble with this film is not having a believable storyline. A mainstream comedy hoping to make a big splash in today’s movie marketplace needs three initial assets — a grabber of a premise, a cast that sets up enticing expectations and some wacky lines that leave people grinning all the way to the box office.
The basic joke could have been the movie’s goal to make some cash and entertain people. Here, nothing works, not even recycled goonda gag and cliche that the writers could think of. The result is, that apart from some lazy, deft strokes every now and then, the director’s comic style is as broad as the movie is shallow.

For all its gags and antic situations, this neither comic nor gangster rivalry film, turns into a case of cinema stretchery; the premise can’t fill the requisite time without serious strain.

No one is aware of the course of action. The only actor who is having a good time is Deol, who starts off in a fake Banarasi accent, gives way to his machismo, and lets his lingo slip several times. His puffed-up wounded masculinity abounds in the formulaic reactions which may be the only saving grace in the film.

With so much buffoonery, would audiences care? Not likely. Bhaiaji Superhit is so superficial it practically evaporates before your eyes.

The writer is a film critic and has been reviewing films for over 15 years. He also writes on music, art and culture, and other human interest stories.

...
Tags: sunny deol, arshad warsi, preity zinta, pankaj tripathy, movie review, bhaiaji superhit




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Debut novel by 70-yr-old grandmum named on shortlist for Costa Book Award

The mother-of-two said writing had always been a hobby, but it was fear of disappointment that had kept her from pursuing opportunities to publish her work.
 

Honor 8C to launch in India on November 29

The Honor 8C will come with a 6.26-inch IPS HD+ display and sport a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.
 

Ram Nath Kovind to become first Indian president to attend cricket match abroad

"While he will only watch a few minutes of play at the MCG, President Kovind will become the first President of India to see an international cricket match live abroad," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet. (Photo: AP)
 

Clash of segments: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Marazzo – which MPV to buy?

While the Ertiga is available with both petrol and diesel engines, the Marazzo can only be had with a diesel as of now .
 

Here’s why Apple banned Tumblr on iOS

Child pornography causes Apple to ban Tumblr. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Infinix Note 5 Stylus could launch in India on November 26

The Note 5 Stylus could come with a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Thayige Thakka Maga movie review: Provokes the right anger

A still from Thayige Thakka Maga

Joseph movie review: Joju is at his best in this crime thriller

Joseph, the new release directed by M.Padmakumar, will definitely go a long way up on the list of successful films of the genre.

Nithyaharitha Nayakan movie review: Lover boy gone astray

Nithyaharitha Nayakan is all about crying ‘wolf, wolf’ multiple times, till the audience themselves try to find a wolf and kill it if it can spare them the sheer boredom and predictability.

Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald review: Doesn’t live up to its name

This film is the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016). (Picture credit: Warner Bros.Pictures)

Billa Pandi movie review: Too forced Thala references and riding Ajith’s personality

A still from Billa Pandi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham