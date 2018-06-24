Jamba Lakidi Pamba movie review: Tale of switched souls fails to tickle

Rating:

Cast: Srinivas Reddy, Siddi Idnani, Posani Krishna Murali, Vennela Kishore, Bharani

Director: J.B. Murali Krishna



The late E.V.V. Satyanarayana became popular with the comedy hit Jamba Lakidi Pamba and went on to create his own mark in Telugu cinema. After 25 years, debutant director J.B. Murali Krishna takes upon himself the big task of living up to EVV’s reputation by making a film with the same title. After a year of marriage, Varun (Srinivas Reddy) and Pallavi (Siddi Idnani) decide to split and approach lawyer Harischandra Prasad (Posani). This is Prasad’s 100th divorce case, he goes off to Goa to celebrate with his wife. On the way back, they die in a car accident.

His wife enters heaven, but Prasad will be allowed in only if he reunites Varun and Pallavi. He returns to earth as a ghost and tries to bring the couple together. When they remain adamant, he switches their souls. Varun behaves like Pallavi and vice versa. EVV’s rollicking Jamba Lakidi Pamba was a huge success because of its comedy. He had all his female characters behaving like males, and the men like women and that gave him a wide canvas to really have fun. Murali Krishna restricts the body swap to one couple. Instead of taking the comedy track, as the title would suggest, the debutant concentrates on the problems that couples face. The title notwithstanding, the plot is loosely based on the English film Dating The Enemy. Murali Krishna doesn’t quite pull off the adaptation. With comic actor Srinivas Reddy in the lead, one expects some comedy but Murali Krishna fails to make either a comedy or a serious drama.

The first half is a big bore with the director concentrating on the couple’s petty quarrels. In the second half, too, where the bodies are switched, Murali Krishna is unable to attract interest. Srinivas Reddy who plays a woman in the second half does nothing special. Similar roles have been played by others. Siddi Idnani debuting with the female lead role is convincing. Vennela Kishore provides a few laughs as the lawyer. Posani’s character is not designed well and at time irritates. Hari Teja is mediocre in the role of a servant maid. Satyam Rajesh and Dhanraj appear in the climax and provide a few laughs. Music by Gopi Sunder is not impressive and doesn’t help the film. The dialogues lack punch. The cinematography is neat.