Nannu Dochukunduvate movie review: A hilarious girlfriend act

Rating:

Cast: Sudheer Babu, Nabha Natesh, Nasser, Tulasi, Venu

Director: R.S. Naidu

Sudheer Babu of Sammohanam fame is known to choose films with different themes. Nannu Dochukunduvate is the first offering from his own production house. He has picked R.S. Naidu who is making his debut as director, and this is also the first film for Nabha Natesh as the lead actress in Telugu films.

Techie Karthik (Sudheer Babu) goes to his native place where his uncle proposes his daughter’s marriage to him. The girl refuses as she is in love with somebody else. To save her, Karthik lies to his uncle and father that he is in love with another girl called Siri.

When his father wants to meet Siri, Karthik approaches Meghana (Nabha), an actress in short films, to act as his girlfriend. Debutant R.S. Naidu takes a simple story and adds a new element of short filmmaking. This he uses as a comic tack. The first half is decent with some hilarious moments, and Naidu concentrates more on the emotional part in the second half.

There are no villains in the film but Naidu has forced an action scene which was not really necessary. There is also a twist in the climax. Sudheer Babu improves with every film, and delivers a good performance in this film. Two scenes mark him, one a comical scene where is supposed to utter a romantic line and the other in the climax with Nasser.

The film is a perfect launch vehicle for Nabha, who is a livewire and completely steals the show. Cinematography is good, but the lack of good music is a drawback. A film like this needs good music. The dialogues are decent and some lines are entertaining.