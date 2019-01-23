search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Birbal movie review: Birbal, from Korea

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHASHIPRASAD SM
Published Jan 23, 2019, 12:05 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2019, 12:05 am IST
Written, directed and also starring Srini, the first from the Birbal trilogy kick-starts with the case of finding Vajramuni.
Birbal movie poster.
 Birbal movie poster.
Rating:

Director: Srini
Cast: Srini, Rukmini Vasanth, Madhusudhan Rao, Suresh Heblikar, Sujay Shastry, Vineeth Kumar, Ravi Bhat, Aruna Balraj

Apart from the only connection with the famed 15th century poet, advisor to Emperor Akbar — Birbal, whose real name is Mahesh Das, this reel Birbal has neither his wit nor his intelligence. The two-plus hours of the journey into probing a wrongly convicted individual as innocent lack the punch on many levels.

 

Also, the movie has many similarities with the Korean movie Jaesim released in 2017, which in English means “new trial,” where an advocate works hard investigating on proving a wrongly convicted person innocent.

Written, directed and also starring Srini, the first from the Birbal trilogy kick-starts with the case of finding Vajramuni. Who is this Vajramuni, and why does Mahesh Das, the protagonist go behind an eight-year-old murder case to uncover the truth, is the epicentre of this “whodunit” tale.

The protagonist is an extremely intelligent lawyer and has all the qualities of a clever detective agent! But wait, he is just selected as an apprentice with a leading law firm, and is later given his first ever case as part of the free legal aid programme.

The most crucial aspect for a thriller of any nature on celluloid is to keep the audience engaged for an edge-of-the-seat experience. Unfortunately, Birbal lacks this momentum. But for a couple of moments, the audience has a laborious time as they become curious about who the actual killer is.

A genre of this nature is really challenging and the credit definitely goes to the maker for his honest attempt but the faltered execution spoils the fun.

Justice is delivered in no time in the beginning. First the killing, and the accused is swiftly convicted by the court with life imprisonment. And, after eight years, the convicted is out on parole.

This is when advocate Mahesh Das enters, taking the case as part of the legal aid programme from the legal firm which he has just joined. His fiancee is already a practising advocate in the firm.

He along with a less intelligent assistant and his lovely fiancee run around to find the real culprit.

After the lawyer investigates the case through four separate dimensions, he finally gets the real murderer arrested. That’s all. In between there is a song, Mohan Das’ “extreme” intelligence, a time freeze sequence in which he cracks the case is all which is packed in this first case. And, it's a trilogy! Unbelievable!

...
Tags: movie reviews




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Players need to realise their roles, can't abuse system: Dravid on Pandya-Rahul row

The players have been suspended pending an inquiry by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and their fate is set to be decided by an ombudsman, which will be appointed by the Supreme Court. (Photo: Instagram/AFP)
 

Alexa! Tell KFC I that I am very hungry

Users need to just say “Alexa, launch/Start KFC”, check out the latest items on the menu
 

PM Modi praises Gujarat couple who designed Rafale-themed wedding card

The wedding invitation card had a dedicated page justifying the NDA government’s decision to buy Rafale fighter jets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)
 

Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch review: The 4K UHD smart TV you can blindly buy

The new Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch features a stronger chassis but loses out on the thin profile that the Mi TV 4 had to offer.
 

New Biometric Privacy Platform to safeguard AADHAAR data

The online authentication capability and biometric capture capabilities will also be fully compliant with the UIDAI certification requirements for multi-modal biometric authentication (Face, Finger and IRIS).
 

New WhatsApp rule: Restricted message forwarding

WhatsApp, which has around 1.5 billion users, has been trying to find ways to stop misuse of the app, following global concern that the platform was being used to spread fake news, manipulated photos, videos without context, and audio hoaxes, with no way to monitor their origin or full reach.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Why Cheat India movie review: One is left wondering, why?

Still from the movie Why Cheat India

Birbal movie review: An investigation which kills two plus hours

Birbal poster.

Bombairiya Movie Review: Bombairiya is confusion at its worst!

Still from the movie Bombairiya

Petta movie review: Thalaivar with all the tropes that we love

A still from the film.

URI - The Surgical Strike movie review: A ripping revenge yarn

Vicky Kaushal in the still from URI.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham