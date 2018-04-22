Bharat Ane Nenu movie review Mahesh at his best in thriller

Rating:

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj, Brahmaji, Sarath Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Sitara and others

Director: Koratala Siva

After the mega hit Srimanthudu, actor Mahesh Babu and director Koratala Siva comes together again in Bharat Ane Nenu. Mahesh dons the role of a Chief Minister in this film and the story that unfolds has occurred before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Bharat Ram (Mahesh Babu), settled in the UK, has completed his graduation from the Oxford University, London. As his father Raghava (Sarath Kumar) passes away, he returns to Hyderabad. Raghava was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. After the rituals, Bharat wants to return to the UK but party chief Varadarajulu (Prakash Raj) asks Bharat to take his father’s chair, as the Chief Minister, for the sake of the party.

Initially, Bharat does not agree to this, saying he does not know anything about public administration and politics but later, he decides to take the charge under pressure.

From day one, Bharat starts to reform the whole administration in a right way which irks Varadarajulu.

Meanwhile, Bharat, the young Chief Minister sees a girl named Vasumanthi (Kiara Advani) and falls for her. Later, she joins the CM’s office as an employee, part of a young brigade.

On the other hand, Opposition leaders and Varadarajulu uses the CM’s love track to topple the government. How Bharat faces all these pressures and bounces back again to prove the crooked nature of the Opposition leader and Varadarajulu is the crux of the story.

Director Koratala Siva had delivered three huge hits continuously and Bharat Ane Nenu is his fourth film. He always blends social message with commercial ingredients and proved this agenda in his earlier three films. In this film too, he highlights the social responsibility and accountability of elected people and local governance in an interesting way.

Creating political dramas are not that easy but Koratala Siva brings in a tad of humour through scenes in the Assembly and succeeds in capturing our attention through the quick decisions taken by the Chief Minister on regular problems such as traffic, the director also brings in the romantic thread of the Chief Minister in an interesting way.

The first half of the film is quite entertaining where the director includes the Chief Minister’s conversation with his personal secretary, the officials, and how the CM tries to talk it out with his lover. The second half has some emotional scenes and the CM’s media conference is the best portion in the film.

The Rayalaseema episode where the Chief Minister fights with the goons is another highlight. Koratala always boosts heroism in his films and in this film too, he takes Mahesh Babu into a new height. The director highlights issues such as traffic, education and the responsibilities of elected persons in an interesting way. Another good fact about Koratala is that he brings out intense performance from each actor. He had brought in a few political dramas like Okkadu and Leader but Koratala narrates this film in a new dimension.

When it comes to the performance, Mahesh Babu grabs the limelight. This is his best performance till now. His dialogue rendering is appreciable. In the first half, he plays a jovial role and in the second half, he has a more serious performance.

The scenes between Bharat and his personal secretary Brahmaji are hilarious and entertaining. Kiara Advani looks beautiful, glamorous and has performed well. Prakash Raj has once again proved that he is still the most dependable actor in Telugu cinema. Rao Ramesh as Kiara’s father Dev Raj, the Opposition leader; Posani as a Minister and other actors like Prudhvi , Sitara and Jeeva have done their roles well.

As in all Koratala Siva films, cinematography is superb. Both cinematographers Ravi K. Chandran and Thiru have done a fantastic job and have captured all the scenes in a really beautiful sense. Devi Sri Prasad has once again done justice to songs and background score. Actually, his background score raises the tempo of the film and highlights some scenes.

Koratala Siva’s has brought in some strong dialogues highlighting the educational system, traffic issues and other problems in a more thought-provoking manner and some dialogues are really entertaining. The action scenes are done well, especially in the theatre hall where Mahesh Babu takes on the Rayalasemma factionists.

Altogether, Bharat Ane Nenu is a intense political drama narrated interestingly by Koratala Siva. Koratala has handled the theme well. Mahesh Babu’s brilliant performance, the strong dialogues, superb songs, epic action scenes etc., are the highlights of this film.