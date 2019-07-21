Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Movie Reviews 21 Jul 2019 iSmart Shankar move ...
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

iSmart Shankar move review: Bang-for-the-buck commercial entertainer!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Jul 21, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 3:12 am IST
iSmart Shankar is set in Hyderabad, where Shankar (Ram Pothineni) operates as a goon who facilitates settlements.
The first half of iSmart Shankar is loaded with twists and turns and keeps the audience on the edge of the seat.
 The first half of iSmart Shankar is loaded with twists and turns and keeps the audience on the edge of the seat.
Rating:

Director: Puri Jagannadh
Cast: Ram Pothineni, Nabha Natesh, Nidhi Agerwal, Satya Dev, Tulasi and others

His last few films bombing at the box office left director Puri Jagannadh desperate for a good break. While many went on to criticise his “lack of skill”, he collaborated with actor Ram Pothineni to make iSmart Shankar. Leading up to its release, the film generated a fair amount of buzz around Ram’s novel avatar in it.

 

iSmart Shankar is set in Hyderabad, where Shankar (Ram Pothineni) operates as a goon who facilitates settlements. In one of his assignments, his uncle pays him an enormous sum of money to kill a politician (Puneet Issaar). After the completion of the job, Shankar and his girlfriend (Nabha Natesh) head off to Goa to hide. Unfortunately, the politician's men trace him to Goa and begin chasing him. Shankar attempts to escape, however, they kill his girlfriend in the encounter. An enraged Shankar is now determined to avenge his girlfriend’s murder.

In another case, Arun (Satya Dev), a CBI officer investigating the murder of a politician, discovers the involvement of a big guy in it. The murder takes place in a meeting. So, a CBI chief (Sayaji Shindi) appoints Arun’s girlfriend (Nidhi), a neuroscientist, to transfer Arun’s memories to Shankar’s brain. Hereon, how Shankar completes his job and also takes revenge from his girlfriend’s killers with the power of two brains is the crux of the plot.

Transplanting memory from a deceased to a live person is indeed an intriguing idea, however, Puri Jagganadh’s portrayal of it was deficient of class — he’s gone all-out commercial with an overdose of loud and witty dialogues — literally every ingredient required — to satisfy the masses. For example, when Ram proclaims his love to Nabha, she first slaps him and then falls in love with him. Later, Ram slaps her too. And these are just two of the many inappropriate scenes in the movie that women’s welfare activists are likely to react negatively to.

Further, Puri has portrayed even Ram and Nabha’s meetings in the film with aesthetic undertones, which activists might object to.

The first half of iSmart Shankar is loaded with twists and turns and keeps the audience on the edge of the seat.

Alas, the film becomes predictable in its second half. The Varanasi sequence is gripping, but the climax seems like a forceful extension.

As far as performance is concerned, Ram Pothineni has done a fabulous job with the energy in his delivery. His makeover in the movie goes beyond just his appearance and extends to his style, body language and dialogue delivery. The only negative in his performance is his imitation of the Telangana accent, which sounds very put on.

Nabha Natesh as a typical Hyderabadi girl has also done justice to her role. Just like Ram, though, her delivery of Telangana slang isn’t very spot on, either. It’s alright, her charm and glamour make up sufficiently for the deficiency. Even Nidhi Agarwal, who plays the neuroscientist, seems to have been included largely for her glamour quotient. Well, mostly, at least.

Satya Dev landed himself another good role in iSmart Shankar, and he’s done a neat job as usual. Sayaji Shinde, Ashish Vidhyarthi and Tulasi have routine roles in the film.

Coming to music, Mani Sharma has produced music to please the masses — his Bonalu number is especially catchy. He has also done a remarkable job with the background score. In combination with Raj Thota’s cinematography and the neatly choreographed action sequences, the film packs a punch of quality entertainment for the people.

In a nutshell, iSmart Shankar is loaded with sugar, spice and all things nice, making it a bang-for-the-buck commercial entertainer. The film has also come as a good break for Ram Pothineni and Mani Sharma. If loud dialogues, commercial music and quality action scenes move you, then we highly recommend that you catch iSmart Shankar before it’s too late.

...
Tags: director puri jagannadh, ram pothineni, ismart shankar, nabha natesh, deccan chronicle film reviews
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

A. Vinod

Jabardasth actor A Vinod assaulted in land row

Durai Sudhakar

Durai Sudhakar's tryst with a dog

Kamal Haasan and Vikram

Kadaram Kondan banned in Malaysia

Rashmika Mandana

Rashmika Mandana talks about her Chennai connection



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

The school conducts classes for the students of Cass I to VIII and is run in two shifts where these students are taught lessons in Urdu and the Quran in the morning followed by Sanskrit 'shlokas' in the afternoon. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was declared as the most admired man in India and sixth most admired man in the world. (Photo: File)
 

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani silence breakup rumours with dinner date, check out pics

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani step out for dinner date in Mumbai. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)
 

8 Things you must inspect before buying a used car

Made up your mind on a particular used car? Follow these steps while inspecting the vehicle to make sure you are not in for a surprise later.
 

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

Until now, the lady cops had to adjust with the gear designed for men. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood action choreographers roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Kadaram Kondan movie review: Vikram’s stylish act anchors the action thriller

A still from the film.

Movie reiview: Sachin fails to impress

Like the god of cricket, our hero Sachin (Dhyan) is a local cricket player, but has got nothing to be proud of himself.

Janamaithri (U) movie review: Clean, splapstick comedy

When it comes to the depiction of police officers, the movie follows the recent trend in Malayalam where police officers are shown as ordinary people with flaws.

The Lion King movie review: Despite great potential, it falls disappointingly short

A screen grab from 'The Lion King' trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/ Walt Disney Studios)

Gorilla movie review: Illogical yet funny

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham