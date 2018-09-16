search on deccanchronicle.com
Sailaja Reddy Alludu movie review: It’s Chai time for all

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Sep 16, 2018, 12:12 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2018, 12:12 am IST
Director Maruthi is known for his own style, which includes his protagonists suffering some ailment.
 Still from Sailaja Reddy Alludu
Rating:

Naga Chaitanya and director Maruthi join hands for the first time, which created a buzz ahead of the release of Sailaja Reddy Alludu. The other interesting actor is Ramya Krishna. Chaitanya (Naga Chaitanya) is quite the opposite of his egotist tycoon father (Murali Sharma). Chaitanya falls in love with Anu (Anu Emmanuel) who also has her share of ego problems.

Chaitanya’s father announces their engagement, but her uncle reveals that Anu is the daughter of a powerful politician Sailaja Reddy (Ramya Krishna) of Warangal, and takes her away. Chaitanya has to go Anu’s village to convince her parents, but learns that the mother and daughter haven’t spoken to each other for five years.

 

Director Maruthi is known for his own style, which includes his protagonists suffering some ailment. This time, he makes his lead actor suffer three egotists — his father, his girlfriend and his mother-in-law.

Maruthi’s narration in the first half is entertaining, with some comic scenes between Chaitanya and Vennela Kishore. The problem is that the director forcefully creates the entertainment scenes. Some Vennela Kishore-Prudhvi comic scenes are okay, but the director relies heavily on them and some of their jokes are below par. The second half could be trimmed easily nearly 10 minutes.

In the second half, he relies more on sentiment, but comes up with outdated and regular scenes. This section belongs to Ramya Krishna, and Maruthi has designed her role neatly.

Chaitanya does a neat job and turns in a mature performance. Ramya Krishna as Sailaja Reddy is the highlight in the second half and an asset for the film. Anu Emmanuel is good as the arrogant girl. Murali Sharma is the egotist father is not convincing, this role is an extension to his character in Brand Babu.

Vennela Kishore gets a meaty role and appears throughout along with Chaitanya and evokes a few laughs. Prudhvi’s comedy is routine save for some scenes. Naresh as Sailaja Reddy’s husband is adequate.

Cinematography is neat and Gopi Sundar provides a few catchy songs. Some of the dialogues are entertaining in this regular formula story which doesn’t offer much by way of twists or turns.

